GREENSBORO, N.C. — We want the Robocalls to stop. Part of making that happen is telling someone about it-- that can do something about it.

This week, North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein’s office put together a Robocall tracking website and hotline. It asks you questions about the call so they can better track it.

Robocall Hotline: (844)-8-NO-ROBO



There's even a place where you can send them a copy of the recording. The more information, the better to track these callers down.

NC AG

The AG's website says once they get the numbers and the specifics they can: