Several North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicle (DMV) offices are being impacted by an ongoing internet outage.

According to DMV officials, an internet outage from an NCDMV internet service provider impacted numerous driver license offices and license plate agencies in central and western North Carolina Thursday.

The outage affected offices in parts of the Triad, the Charlotte metro area and parts of the eastern mountains and foothills.

Officials with AT&T Business Services reportedly traced the problem to several host circuits terminating in the Charlotte area. AT&T is currently working on the problem but has not indicated when service will be restored.

The outage also impacted several North Carolina Department of Transportation local offices.

Officials are reminding the public that many DMV services, such as license or REAL ID renewal, registration renewals and vehicle tax payments and address changes can be accessed online through the official DMV website at MyNCDMV.gov.

