Close to the keys: NC State legislature may allow driver's tests to resume

Several bills have been drafted to restart driver's tests with some conditions.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The coronavirus pandemic robbed many teenagers of some traditional rites of passage, like prom and high school graduation.

It's also put the brakes on that all-important driver's test that most of us experience.

Suzanne emailed us saying, “I have two, recently turned, 16-year-olds who really need to get their drivers' license to get to work and back on their own. Any idea when the DMV will be doing driver's tests again?”



It's a question 2 Wants to Know has answered before. The difference is, this time instead of a total stop thanks to COVID-19, there's a yield sign.

State lawmakers are looking at four different bills. All of them waive the driver's test, but with different rules.

House bill 1213 waives the road test as long as the parent or guardian accepts financial responsibility for any and all driving actions.

Senate bill 843 Waives the driving test for level 2 drivers, who are 16 or 17 and have held their learner's permit for a year. This bill funds driver’s license offices an extra $200,000 to expand hours to relieve backlog.

Senate bill 833 waives the driving test for those who have learners permits for six months. The bill only allows these drivers to use the car from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. for the first three months.