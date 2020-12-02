The race for 2020 officially begins tomorrow here in North Carolina.

Early voting sights across the state will open tomorrow for the March 3rd primary elections and will close on February 29th.

During those 17 days, voters can go to any early voting site in their county by the 29th. You can find a list of early voting sites and hours in specific counties here.

If you still need to register to vote no worries. You can register to vote at the early voting sites and vote that very same day. If you are registering to vote for the first time, you do have to provide proof of residence, you can find a list of requirements here. You can even update your name and address, the only thing you're not allowed to do is change your party affiliation.

If you simply have to check to see if your voter registration just visit this website.

Here's a pro tip, the busiest days for early voting are usually the first and last days of early voting. So it might be worth it to go on another day.