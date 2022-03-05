Election 2022: Expert prepares you for the NC Primary

Guilford County Board of Elections Director Charlie Collicutt explains the voting process and what's on the ballot.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Tuesday marks two weeks from the North Carolina primary election. Voters across Guilford County can make decisions on who moves on to the general election and if certain measures pass.

2 Wants to Know wants to make sure you're ready for Election Day. We spoke with Guilford County Board of Elections Director Charlie Collicutt ahead of the primary to help you prepare.

Dates

Voters can head to the polls right now. Early voting began April 28. It ends on May 14.

The North Carolina primary election will be held May 17.

The Greensboro election is July 26.

The state's general election isn't for months. It's held on Nov. 8.

Ballot items

The primary has lots of races in it. Voters will decide who moves on to the general election. Races on the ballot include the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, the state legislature, the state supreme court and the city of Greensboro mayor.

Guilford County voters will also decide on two items. One of them is the Guilford County Schools bond. The district is asking for $1.7 billion to make improvements and renovations to school buildings.

The second item is a 0.25% sales tax increase. GCS said money raised from the tax hike will help offset costs for the bond if both measures pass.