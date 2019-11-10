105 days have passed, and there is still no state wide budget.

State Treasurer Dale Folwell stopped by to discuss what happens when a state doesn't have a budget in place.

Folwell says that even though there is no new budget in place, North Carolina continues to operate under the previous years budget. Meaning state departments can continue to operate as normal.

The proposed 2020 budget is listed at 24 billion dollars as of right now. $6.4 billion would go towards yearly pension spend, and $3.4 billion goes towards yearly health care spend.