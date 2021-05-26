The top rated sunscreen is less than $5

Consumer Reports tests sunscreen lotions and sprays. One of the best is under $5.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We’ve all heard the warnings about skin cancer, but that doesn’t mean we always follow our doctor’s advice. So dermatologists try to make it easy by saying that the best sunscreen is the one you’ll actually use.

Consumer Reports tests sunscreen lotions and sprays. To test a sunscreen’s SPF, which stands for “sun protection factor”, sunscreens are applied to the backs of test subjects, who then soak in a tub for 40 or 80 minutes, depending on the product’s water-resistance claim.

The area is then exposed to simulated sunlight. The next day, trained experts examine it for redness.

TOP PICKS

CR’s top lotion is Equate Walmart Sport Lotion SPF 50 (about $3.98 at Walmart for an 8-ounce bottle) and the top spray is Hawaiian Tropic Island Sport Spray SPF 30 (about $7.98 at Walmart for a 6-ounce bottle).

Which is better, a lotion or a spray?

It’s really a personal preference, but what really matters is how you apply sunscreen.

If you’re using a lotion, you’ll need to use about a teaspoon per body part or area that’s not covered up with clothing.

Sprays can be trickier to apply than lotions because it can be harder to judge whether you’re completely covering your skin.

The proper way to use a spray is to hold the nozzle about 4 to 6 inches from your skin and spray until your skin glistens, then rub it in. Smoothing it into the skin increases its protection. Then repeat, just to be safe.

Also, never spray your face. Instead, spray the sunscreen into your hands and rub it onto your face.