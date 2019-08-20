GREENSBORO, N.C. — We all need to be careful whether you're looking to buy, rent or sell. Even people selling their homes are fighting scammers.

Some homeowners are even posting not for rent signs to prevent people from getting scammed.

Experts say criminals find pictures of houses for sale and create new listings claiming they're for rent. When someone applies, they collect a deposit, then take off with the money.

So don't ever put down a deposit on a home you've haven't seen in person. Even if you're moving to another city or state, try to get a friend or relative to check it out first.

It's also important to see if the property is for sale and for rent, it's possible it could be both. Check with the real estate agent listed on the home to confirm if it's actually for sale and for rent.

