Bring your ID to vote this November

North Carolina law changed and now ID is required to vote. There are some exceptions and a process if you don't have an ID on election day.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — When you head to the polls this November, remember to grab your ID. State law changed and now voters are required to show their ID when voting.

For most people, this will mean showing their driver's license at the polls but there are other options.

Here is the full list of accepted IDs according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections. All of these IDs must be unexpired or expired for less than a year:

North Carolina driver's license

State ID from the NCDMV

Driver's license or non-driver ID from another state IF voter registered in North Carolina within 90 days of the election

U.S. Passport or U.S. Passport Card

North Carolina voter photo ID card issued by a county board of election (will be available soon)

Approved College or University ID

Approved State or local government ID or charter school employee ID

The following IDs can be used to vote regardless of the expiration or issue date:

Military or veteran ID card issued by the U.S. government

Tribal enrollment card issued by a tribe recognized by the government

ID card issued by an agency of the U.S. government or the State of North Carolina for a public assistance program

If you show up on election day without an ID, you will still be able to vote.

You will cast a provisional ballot and then need to fill out an ID exception form or return to your county board of elections office with a photo ID the day before the county canvass.

In the case of the November election, that deadline is the second Thursday after Election Day.

If you fill out a voter ID exception form, the voter will need to choose from one of the following exceptions:

Reasonable impediment to showing photo ID: Lack of transportation Disability or illness Lack of birth certificate or other documents to obtain an ID Work schedule Family responsibilities Lost or stolen photo ID Applied for ID but have not yet received For mail voters: not able to attach a copy of photo ID Other reasonable impediments

A voter has a religious objection to being photographed

The voter was a victim of a natural disaster within 100 days of Election Day

You will still need an ID if you plan to vote absentee by mail. You will need to include a photocopy of an approved ID in the photo ID envelope that will be included with your ballot.

When it comes to voting with a student ID, anyone who attends North Carolina Agricultural & Technical University, Bennett College, and University of North Carolina Greensboro will be able to use their ID.