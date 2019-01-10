GREENSBORO, N.C. — Post Summary: Add this to your "To-Do" list. The feds have mandated new drivers licenses for all states taking effect in the next calendar year. Read more for: What Are REAL ID's?, What's New? and Changing My License/Costs.

What Are REAL ID's?

As of today, there's 365 days before N.C. REAL ID, a new driver’s license that complies with federal identification security requirements, takes effect on October 1, 2020. This is a federal mandate, with all states and territories obligated to comply.

According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the REAL ID's were conceptualized to establish minimum security standards for state-issued drivers licenses. On the DHS's REAL ID FAQ website, it notes REAL ID's are not national identification cards, meaning the federal government will not keep databases of driver license information from the card. Rather, each jurisdiction will continue to issue its own unique license, maintains its own records, and control who gets access to those records and under what circumstances.

REAL ID's have faced opposition, with several states going as far as passing statutes that prohibit their states from complying with the Real ID requirements. Complaints have included the REAL ID's use of facial recognition software, identity security/privacy concerns and potential federal access to the state's databases as explained in the Final Rules document for the REAL ID Act of 2005. Some states, like Florida, have been issuing REAL ID's for more than a decade.

What's New?

After the deadline, the North Carolina Department of Transportation will not take non-REAL ID's in North Carolina as "acceptable forms of identification" for the following:

Boarding a commercial airplane.

Visits military bases.

Visits to nuclear sites.

Visits federal courthouses, federal prisons or other federal facilities.

After the Oct. 1, 2020 deadline, non-REAL ID's will still be acceptable forms of identification for:

Voting

Applying for or receiving federal benefits (e.g., Veterans Affairs, Social Security Administration, etc.)

Entering a federal facility that does not require an ID (e.g., a post office)

Accessing hospitals or receiving life-saving services

Participating in law enforcement proceedings or investigations (e.g., serve on a federal jury, testify in federal court, etc.)

Starting in 2020, REAL IDs will be needed for all domestic flights and for entry into federal buildings. Image courtesy of the NCDOT.

Aesthetically, your REAL ID card will not look much different than your previous license, with the noticeable exception of the new star (varies by state) in the upper right corner.

Changing My License/Costs

The cost of a REAL ID is the same as a driver's license: $13.

To get a REAL ID, you need proper documentation. Do not forget to bring one document (with full name) proving identity and date of birth and one document proving your social security. Additionally, you will be asked to provide two documents (can be the same as the first two) proving you a resident in North Carolina. The NCDOT's website has the full list of acceptable documents.

REAL ID's cannot be completed or obtained online, so you will need to visit a DMV office.

Call ahead and schedule an appointment using 919-715-7000.

Keep in mind, the demand for the REAL ID cards could make an appointment not available for months, so schedule well in advance of the deadline.

