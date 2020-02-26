Thanks to the Internet, you can buy practically anything online today. And buying medications is no exception.

You can find nearly any medication you want with a quick web search. Unfortunately, nearly all online web pharmacies are illegal, and sell not only controlled substances that can't be purchased online but also dangerous counterfeit and tainted medications.

If you see an online pharmacy, it is often safe to assume, it’s not legal.

Not all online pharmacies are illegal, but many are. Some operate perfectly within the law and have an actual brick and mortar location.

While other, online pharmacies often scam consumers,

Best practices are to check the legitimacy of an online pharmacy, and always remember it may be better to purchase locally.

