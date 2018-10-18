GREENSBORO, NC -- When we hear of a hack or a data breach, we often think, “It's a technical problem.” But more often than not, it turns out to be a human problem with technical solutions.

Bryce Porter, the Chief Information Security Officer with UNCG says, “Security starts with teaching people to think and act securely.”

First, the basics:

Lock your phone

Use a passcode

Make your password more than 123456

Next, always use 2-factor authentication. This helps to prevent someone being able to access your data or your username and password of apps.

There are several screen shots included in this article for you to use as a reference. When it comes to Gmail, signing up for 2-factor authentication is done step by step here.

Then you’ll see what we went over in 2WTK. How the authentication works when it’s enabled. You get a sign-in screen, a number sent to the other screen that you plug in, and you’re done.

On Apple devices, you’ll see the 2-factor tab under your name and Apple ID> passwords & security.

