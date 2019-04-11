GREENSBORO, N.C. — There are thousands of people in North Carolina alone who need an organ donation. If you have the heart on your Driver License, you would be able to save lives….but how about being a super life saver?

As of October 1st, 2019 if you renewed your Driver License and registered to be a donor you got this red heart and you are now registered to donate organs, eyes and tissue which means you can help up to 83 people (8 with organ donation and up to 75 with eye and tissue donation).

But if your renewal isn't for a while, right now your donor heart is good for organ donation only which helps up to 8 people. You can easily change that by going online to include the other items.

Organ Donation designation changed as of Oct 1, 2019

WFMY

For those of you who are on the fence about organ donation, here are a few FAQ’s.

Will it cost my family to donate my organs?

No. A donor family never pays the medical costs.



Can my loved ones have an open casket funeral?

The answer is.. Yes.



If I'm a donor will doctors do everything they can to save me if they know I'm an organ donor?

“Doctors, nurses, paramedics, they don't know your decision. They just want to save a life, “ explains Beth Hinesley of Carolina Donor Services.