GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A family and a community is in mourning following the death of a Rockingham County boy.

Noah Chambers was at a trunk or treat event at Bethel United Methodist Church in Oak Ridge. We're still getting details on what exactly happened but we know that he was hit by a car while trying to cross a road. According to law enforcement, the driver was not impaired and will not face charges.

It's a tragic story. But according to Noah's father, some good will come out of it. Noah's organs will be donated to help 7 different people.

The need for organ donations is huge. According to the U.S. Department of Health And Human Services, more than 113,000 people are on waiting lists for organs. North Carolina has 3,298 people on those lists as well.

The greatest need in North Carolina is for people between the ages of 50-64. But kids need donations as well. As of November 3, 265 people under the age of 18 all need different kinds of organ donations.

This year, there's been 402 donations between deceased and living donors in our state. But you can do even more to save lives.

According to Carolina Donor services, the next time you go to get your license renewed you can request that a heart be placed on your driver's license. This means that you're giving legal authorization to donate your organs, eyes, and tissues after you die.

This is crucial because one organ donor can save the lives of up to 8 people and one tissue donor can enhance the lives of 75 people. If you're interested in joining the donor registry click here for more information.

