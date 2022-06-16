Pancakes for Ukraine: Greensboro fundraiser is Saturday, June 18 at the Greensboro Farmer's Curb Market

Alex from Cheesecakes By Alex is whipping up the blueberry lemon pancakes to raise money for World Central Kitchen.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — How can you help families in Ukraine? The short answer is, that you can eat pancakes, Saturday, June 18, 2022. The fundraising event came about thanks to Cheesecakes By Alex owner, Alex Amoroso.

“I've always been about food, that is my world, I love to eat, I love to meet people and what's been going on in Ukraine has been horrible to watch, and you always wish you could help, but we're so far away, the best way for me to help is to feed people,” said Alex Amoroso.

He’s set up a donation page set up for World Central Kitchen, the group is in Ukraine and surrounding areas feeding refugees.

Alex is making the lemon blueberry pancakes, the colors of Ukraine, blue and yellow. The Greensboro Farmers Curb Market is hosting the event starting at 8 am until they sell out.

There isn't a suggested price, Amoroso is hoping folks will simply donate generously. The market is set up for these types of things on a regular basis, so they can take cash or a card.

Alex said this on the Curb Market's Facebook page:

Help me support World Central Kitchen (WCK), which is making sure there is always a warm meal, an encouraging word, and a helping hand in hard times.