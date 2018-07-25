Parents are enrolling their children in swimming lessons as early as possible to prevent tragedy.

"We wanted to make sure from the beginning she's getting those skills, that if she ever did get into a scary situation she could get herself out of it easily," said father Matthew Clyde about his daughter, Lucy.

Olivia Luevano, director of Emler aquatics, says it can be the difference between life and death. "If you don't teach your child to turn around and grab that wall and self-rescue, they're gonna swim to the last wall they saw and that's very far for them," she said.

The life-saving skills mean the kids can have fun while the parents get some peace of mind.

If you want to get lessons for your child, several local locations offer them for children as young as 6 months. The Greensbro Aquatic Center offers lessons. You can get more information here. A number of YMCA locations offer lessons for that same age range. Here's a full list of all of them.

