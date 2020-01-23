ATKINSON, Neb. — Four in 10 people under age 65, with health insurance, face major medical bills.

The U.S. medical debt is a whopping $88 billion.

That's why surgeon Demetrio Aguila opened Healing Hands of Nebraska after quickly learning many patients couldn't afford procedures.

If a patient is in need of a procedure, they can volunteer in their community in exchange for their surgery.

Aguila's office calculates the number of hours a patient needs to volunteer based on how complex their surgery will be.

There isn't a similar program here in the Triad, but advocacy groups help those in need.

The Patient Advocate Foundation offers free one-on-one counseling for anyone struggling to pay their medical bills.

Visit their website for counseling services.