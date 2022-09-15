x
Pay yourself, it's better than paying someone else, right? And there's the scam...

Banks and credit unions are warning their customers about this new scam. See how it works so you don't get caught.
Credit: YouTube & Zelle Screen Shot

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's hard to keep up with all the emails you get from every company you do business with, but if one comes across your list and the subject line is:  Important information about a trending payment scam, I suggest you give it a once over.

Banks and credit unions are sending out warnings about a scam that could empty your entire bank account.

HOW THE SCAM STARTS

You’ll get a text message that seems to come from your bank or credit union. It will say something like:  Did you approve a transaction for $xxxx? Reply yes or no.

As soon as you reply, the scam is on.

HOW THE SCAM WORKS

According to a Zelle video on YouTube, you'll receive a “call” that appears to be your bank. The “bank person” tells you they can stop the fraud, but they are tricking you.

They tell you to stop the fraud, you will enroll in Zelle, a payment service. When you enroll, you’ll get a passcode to prove your identity. (This is really how Zelle works, so they use the legit process against you)

The scammer lies and says they need that passcode, to authorize payments, so you can pay yourself. If they get the passcode, they can enroll themselves in Zelle with their bank account, but with your information, so all the money you thought you were sending to yourself actually goes into their account.

HOW DO YOU PROTECT YOURSELF?
Our best protection is awareness.
1-Anytime you get a text, an email, or a call about your account....stop. Find the number for your bank off of your card, your app, or the bank website and call it directly.
2-Never share your login, password, and one-time passcodes with anyone.
 3-Your bank will never ask you to send money to yourself.

