Pay yourself, it's better than paying someone else, right? And there's the scam...

Banks and credit unions are warning their customers about this new scam. See how it works so you don't get caught.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's hard to keep up with all the emails you get from every company you do business with, but if one comes across your list and the subject line is: Important information about a trending payment scam, I suggest you give it a once over.

Banks and credit unions are sending out warnings about a scam that could empty your entire bank account.

HOW THE SCAM STARTS

You’ll get a text message that seems to come from your bank or credit union. It will say something like: Did you approve a transaction for $xxxx? Reply yes or no.

As soon as you reply, the scam is on.

HOW THE SCAM WORKS

According to a Zelle video on YouTube, you'll receive a “call” that appears to be your bank. The “bank person” tells you they can stop the fraud, but they are tricking you.

They tell you to stop the fraud, you will enroll in Zelle, a payment service. When you enroll, you’ll get a passcode to prove your identity. (This is really how Zelle works, so they use the legit process against you)