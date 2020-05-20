Glitch causes problems with P-EBT: How you'll get your benefits

Families will get a total of $371 for each child. This was to be paid out in two allotments, ending by June 12. Eligible children for this are school-aged children who are enrolled in the free or reduced lunch program.

The benefits were supposed to be direct deposited to EBT recipients. Problem is, there was a computer glitch. Here's a quick explanation from 211 Hotline Director Heather Black, “You will still get that benefit, but you'll get it via a new plastic card mailed to the end of the month of May. There's no action you need to take the folks at the state are aware and they're working hard to correct it. Just know just because it didn't show up doesn't mean you're not going to get it. There's just been a couple of hiccups.”