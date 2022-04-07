'People are standing in line after line, just trying to get the everyday necessities': NC based donation effort helps Ukraine refugees

The founder of the Coalition of Good traveled to Poland to make sure the donations got to people in need.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — 2 wants to know is looking at local efforts to help Ukrainian refugees. A Greensboro-based organization has physically put boots on the ground to make sure their donations make it to the people in need!

“Other larger organizations are taking care of food and medicine. What they are running out of are personal hygiene items,” said Scott Silknitter, founder of Coalition of Good.

Just recently, Silknitter traveled to Poland because he wanted to make sure the donations of personal hygiene items from folks here in Greensboro were being shipped to the right place and were making it to the people who need them.

“Having been there now, I am driven and on a mission. It is heartbreaking and it's unthinkable that it's happening today in our world,” said Silknitter.

The Coalition of Good is based here in Greensboro. They’re connected with the Jewish Community Center in Krakow and Caritas, the Arch Diocese in Poland. When Silknitter got to Poland, he saw refugees standing in lines for, really, everything.

“You have to understand, people are wearing the same clothes for weeks as they’ve traveled,” said Silknitter.

The goal is to take over a warehouse in Poland so all the donations can then be funneled through the JCC and Caritas, who helped dozens of organizations in Poland and in Ukraine.

The Coalition of Good is online. If you scroll down on the home page, it lays out what the needs are, local places to drop off donations, how the distribution is happening, and how to help pay to get it there.



SCHOOL LOCATIONS TO DONATE TO UKRAINE

B'NAI SHALOM DAY SCHOOL

804 Winview Dr # A

Greensboro, NC

OAK RIDGE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

2050 Oak Ridge Road

Oak Ridge, NC

Then, there's a way to donate online. There is an Amazon list, in fact, there’s a whole section on Amazon where they show they are partnering with the Coalition of Good. You can click the items you want to be sent, and it goes right to the warehouse.

“I can’t pay for all of the freight out of pocket,” said Silknitter. The Kellin Foundation is helping to take donations to cover the freight shipping costs.