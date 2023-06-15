Keep your pets happy and healthy as you celebrate Independence Day

GREENSBORO, N.C. — While you may be excited to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday, your pets may not be as enthusiastic. The ASPCA and AKC both say the Fourth of July weekend is the most common time for pets to go missing.
So to help make sure your pet is happy and comfortable this independence day Doctor Kelley Gebhardt with Happy Tails Veterinary Emergency Clinic joined 2 Wants to Know.
Fun summer activities
- Set up a kiddie pool with pet-safe pool toys in the backyard
- Set up a sprinkler
- Cooling snacks like watermelon & pet safe ice cream (put this in an enrichment toy to make the fun last even longer)
- Freeze treats or pet-safe veggies into a block of ice
- Visit a dog-friendly cafe, pub, or restaurant
- Take them out for a picnic
- Take them out for a hike at sunrise or sunset (when the temperature drops)
- Take a day trip to a dog-friendly lake, river, or beach
Independence Day hazards
- Fireworks - The loud noises can cause fear and anxiety. Additionally, unused fireworks can be toxic if ingested. When setting off fireworks, it is best to keep pets indoors.
- Barbecue Foods - Pets ingesting human food from the BBQ increases the risk of vomiting, diarrhea, pancreatitis, foreign bodies, and toxicities.
- Other foods to avoid:
- Rich and fatty foods
- Chocolate
- Grapes/raisins
- Sugar-free desserts made with xylitol
- Alcohol
- Corn on the cob
- Bones
- Pool Chemicals - Chlorine in its concentrated form (e.g., powder, tablets, etc.) can result in severe, potentially permanent injury to both humans and pets. Burns to the eyes, skin, mouth, and esophagus can develop. Once diluted appropriately in the pool water, chlorine no longer poses a corrosive risk.
- Salt Water - Ingesting large amounts of ocean water while playing on the beach, can cause hypernatremia (an elevated salt level), resulting in vomiting, diarrhea, lethargy, excessive thirst or urination, tremors, seizures, coma, and even death. Do not allow dogs to drink from the ocean. Instead, ensure that fresh, clean water is available for them at all times.
Fourth of July pet care and safety
- Fill or refill pet prescriptions, and give anti-anxiety meds a few hours before fireworks start.
- Anti-anxiety options for pets:
- Pheromone sprays
- Thunder shirts
- OTC anti-anxiety supplements
- Prescription medications
- Create a safe space for your pet away from the noise (crate, quiet dark room).
- Offer long-lasting treats to distract and entertain your pet.
- Exercise them early in the day to tire them out and avoid taking them outside during the later time of the day when there are loud fireworks.
- Make sure your pet is wearing a collar or body harness with proper up-to-date tags with your up-to-date contact information.
- Is your pet microchipped? If not, contact your regular veterinarian to get your pet microchipped. If they get out of the house or yard, you need multiple ways for them to be reunited with you.