As the weather warms up, you'll want to get outside. So you need to make sure you have the proper sunscreen to protect you and your family.

Consumer reports recommends applying sunscreen 15 minutes before you head out and make sure you get the overlooked spots like your ears, upper back, the backs of your hands, and tops of your feet.

We all know sunscreen brands use "SPF." That's a measure of how well the sunscreen guards against ultraviolet B rays. But they found that a lot of sunscreens don't meet the SPF they put on the package.

Consumer reports tested a variety of sunscreens on SPF and water resistance.They tested the SPF by putting the product on people and then exposing it to UVB light. The next day they had experts observe the area for redness. They tested for water resistance by having people put on the sunscreen and then soak in a tub for 40 or 80 minutes.

Be careful if you're looking for sunscreen with mineral ingredients. Consumer Reports' Susan Booth says that in recent years they haven't found a mineral sunscreen with quality protection that meets its labeled SPF.

Consumer reports recommends getting sunscreen with SPF 40 or higher. Their top sunscreens are actually two generic brands: Equate Walmart Sport Lotion SPF 50 and Trader Joe's Spray SPF 50.

