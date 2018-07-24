You know that sunscreen is a staple in the summer. But sunglasses can are just as important for your health and safety. With that in mind, you need to know how to pick a proper pair.

Look for glasses that block 100 percent of UVA and UVB rays. You can also look for the term "UV 400" which means the same thing.

Go for bigger lenses. You want to maximize the amount of radiation they can block.

Don't worry about the lense color. That doesn't matter one way or the other.

Finally, don't assume the more you spend, the better the protection. You can get a cheaper pair that protects just as well as a more expensive pair.

You can read more on what exactly you're protecting your eyes from here.

© 2018 WFMY