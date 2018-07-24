You know that sunscreen is a staple in the summer. But sunglasses can are just as important for your health and safety. With that in mind, you need to know how to pick a proper pair.
- Look for glasses that block 100 percent of UVA and UVB rays. You can also look for the term "UV 400" which means the same thing.
- Go for bigger lenses. You want to maximize the amount of radiation they can block.
- Don't worry about the lense color. That doesn't matter one way or the other.
- Finally, don't assume the more you spend, the better the protection. You can get a cheaper pair that protects just as well as a more expensive pair.
You can read more on what exactly you're protecting your eyes from here.
