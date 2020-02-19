Saving for retirement can often present itself as a challenge.

You know you’re going to need a whole lot of money to prepare for retirement but saving it, can be the tough part, especially with all the other bills you must pay.

If you’re struggling with that, you’re not alone.

A new study says 25 people need to put aside about 16% of their income for retirement, 57% of men, and 72% of women, don’t.

A few good tips are to not treat your 401k like a piggy bank, once money is put in, keep it there, and check to see if your employer matches 401k contributions.

Make sure to read those details regarding 401k contributions carefully and make sure your desired amount is being deducted every few weeks.

