Planning your best summer trip possible

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As you plan your summer travel, 2 Wants To Know wants you to be in the know about how to have your best possible trip.

That's why travel advisor Ginny Maurer with Cruise Planners joined us to give you advice and answer your questions.

Be flexible

The hottest travel destinations right now are Europe and the Mediterranean, especially Italy and Greece, so availability in those locations is limited and pricing is high. if you're looking at heading to a local beach, hotels and rental homes are booked.

Here are some ways you can overcome those obstacles:

Consider travel destinations like the Great Lakes, Canada and New England

There are great deals on trips to Alaska right now

Plan for bucket list destinations NOW (a year in advance)

Be flexible with dates. Consider mid-week trips, not during holidays.

Planning your stay

Be wary of good deals on sites like Airbnb, because it could be too good to be true.

Instead:

Go to a local real estate company or travel advisor

Look for vetted and backed establishments

Saving money

You can save money on a trip in several ways, including planning in advance and coordinating larger stays.

If you're thinking about a holiday or spring break trip, book a year in advance

Consider staying longer, sometimes one extra day can save you money

Often you can get a great deal on cruises, resorts and beach rental homes if you agree to rebook while there

Think about the overall cost. Will you be saving more with an all-inclusive trip?

If you're traveling in a group consider staying at one location rather than multiple rooms or houses

Use a travel advisor, most do not charge a fee