Retail giant Walmart will stop selling products made by a manufacturing plant with a history of pollution problems.

This is latest fallout for Water Gremlin in White Bear Township.

The company has been under scrutiny since the beginning of the year for failing to accurately report the release of toxic chemicals for more than 15 years.

More recently, a WCCO investigation revealed employees unknowingly tracked home lead, poisoning kids.

Water Gremlin products have been on shelves at Walmart for years.

Once current inventory is sold, the retailer says it will discontinue selling Water Gremlin items.

Water Gremlin said:

"While we are disappointed about this development, we are hopeful that we can earn back Walmart’s business as the positive impacts of our multiple workplace hygiene protocol changes implemented throughout 2019 are realized.”

A letter to Water Gremlin employees about Walmart said the move will not result in employee layoffs.

But did say it may reassign positions to adapt to the loss of the customer.