GREENSBORO, N.C. — We're almost halfway through December and there's no shortage of places to buy holiday gifts, including those pop-up holiday shops.

They're convenient, but are they a safe bet for your holiday shopping? Well, it depends.

The Better Business Bureau says they receive hundreds of complaints a year about these pop-up locations. They report anything from poor quality to difficulty getting refunds once the stores have closed their doors for the season.

That doesn't mean you should never use one, but keep these things in mind.

Ask them for the location of their store headquarters. Ask them how long they'll operate. Will they be open after the holiday? Will they accept returns after that holiday?

Pay with cash or an app like Google pay or Apple pay. If this company ever gets hacked, it may be hard to track them down for refunds.

And if you're buying for that hard-to-please person -- you may want to get their gift from a long-standing business with an established return policy instead of a pop-up shop.

