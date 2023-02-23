Weather's impact on power grid

Being without power because of weather even for a short time can be deadly.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Any time it snows in the Triad or storms or even if the wind blows too hard, you know the power can be knocked out. But this Christmas Eve it got even worse. Instead of a lump of coal in their stocking, half a million people in the Triad faced rolling blackouts because it was cold outside and too much demand overloaded the power grid.

Duke Energy says they working to prevent outages in the future.

“We own what happened,” said Duke Energy State President Kendal Bowman. “We have set out on a path to ensure that if we're faced with similar challenges, we will see a different outcome and provide a better customer experience."

But it’s clear bad weather can work a number on our power grid.

“A good example of this is the grid outage in Texas in February of 2021,” said Mike Mabee who runs the watchdog website Grid Security Now! He says being without power because of weather even for a short time can be deadly.

“In that two-day blackout, 250 people died because of hypothermia, carbon monoxide poisoning, the failure of their home medical equipment, all things that are directly attributable to the loss of the electric grid. Just in a two-day blackout,” said Mabee.

If it seems like there’s more and more of these stories about weather related outages, there are. Experts like Jessica Olcott Yllemo with the American Security Project says that’s because of climate change and the fact our power grid is getting up in age and wearing out.

“It definitely needs to modernize,” she said. “It's an old system that's not built for the challenges of today.”

According to Americans for a Clean Energy Grid, 70 percent of the lines and large power transformers are more than 25 years old.

“We need to really come together and figure out what that modern energy grid looks like,” Olcott Yllemo said.

There is money slated to the upgrade the grid from the infrastructure and inflation reduction acts. But it could take up to 10 years to approve new transmission lines.