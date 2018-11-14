GREENSBORO, N.C. - Even though the ice scraper can be an awesome arm workout no one wants to deal with that hassle. So there are some steps you can take tonight to make tomorrow so much better! Using stuff you probably have in the house now.

First let's tackle that windshield. You might have heard to put a towel or blanket over it to keep ice from freezing on top. Problem is then tomorrow you have this giant frozen towel that you have to deal with. Just cut open a trash bag lay it down and put some rocks down at the top. And close it into your doors if possible.

Speaking of those doors -- keep them from sticking frozen over with ice by spraying some cooking oil.

And for those door looks, a thin coat of Vaseline.

Finally don't forget about your side mirrors. A Ziploc bag over them will do the trick.

Less than two minutes of work now can save you a ton of frustration later.

© 2018 WFMY