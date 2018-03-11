GREENSBORO, N.C. - Brody Bett is a 4th grader at the Carolina Academy. If you’ve never heard of the school, it’s because his mom picked it. You see Brody is home schooled, his curriculum coming from online courses and topics his mom has researched, “I don’t force homeschooling on him. He loves it,” said Dana Bett.

Unlike most kids his age Brody attends class in the kitchen of the family home in Greensboro. His mom is the teacher, counselor and principal, “It allows us to spend more time together,” said Bett.

The main reason Bett chooses to teach her son at home is because of his schedule. The 4th grader is an actor and musician and spends several months a year traveling around the country. The other reason is safety, and the concern about violence on campus, “It is a fear if I sent him to a public school,” said Bett.

In 2018 there were more than 80 school shooting incidents in the United States. In the past five years more than 27 kids have been killed, “I’m scared something would happen absolutely,” said Bett.

According to a study of 35,000 kids by the non-profit YouthTruth, one out of three kids feel unsafe in their classroom.

2 Wants To Know talked with five high school kids about the topic, “It (school shooting) could happen to us,” said Hannah. “We shouldn’t have to worry about that (school shooting) but we have to,” said Holly.

Experts say it’s important for students to have some awareness of the threat and parents can help manage any fears a child is having.

Clinical psychologist Dr. Nicholas Westers says to ask your kids open ended questions about their concerns. Pay close attention to their answers and don’t dismiss any fears they have.

As for Brody, he may at some point attend a public school but for now he and his mom prefer he learn from home, “I know I’m doing the right thing, no doubt,” said Bett.

