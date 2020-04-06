How to get prescription drugs during the pandemic

Coronavirus has taken many jobs. But you still may be able to get your medication for little to no cost.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — You might have a little trouble paying for medication right now.

It's been a struggle for some people out of work. However, you can get prescription drugs for little to no cost.

There’s three things you can do.

Ask Your Pharmacist

Pharmacies often offer deals through a federal program called 340B. That allows them to partner with community health centers that offer reduced-cost drugs to those in need.

Check the Manufacturer

If that doesn’t work, look up the manufacturer of the drug. They often offer hardship programs to get you your medication for little to no cost.

One more way

If you don’t qualify for free medication, try low-cost generics from a big box pharmacy like Walmart.