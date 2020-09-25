FACT CHECK: President Trump's claim about falling drug prices needs context

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — "We were the only ones in 52 years to bring drug prices down. The last year they went down as you know, " President Donald Trump said in Charlotte Thursday. That statement needs context.
According to information from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, an organization under President Trump's control, there's was a year in the President's term where prescription drug prices dropped by 0.6%. That was 2018 after 2017 where drug prices had risen by 2.8%. And in 2019 they went back up again by 3.0%.
It's easier to digest when you see it in a line graph. The part in green is the year President Trump talked about where drug prices went down. That's true. Now zoom out to his whole term. You can see you're paying more today than when he took office in 2017.