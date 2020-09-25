FACT CHECK: President Trump's claim about falling drug prices needs context

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — "We were the only ones in 52 years to bring drug prices down. The last year they went down as you know, " President Donald Trump said in Charlotte Thursday. That statement needs context.



According to information from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, an organization under President Trump's control, there's was a year in the President's term where prescription drug prices dropped by 0.6%. That was 2018 after 2017 where drug prices had risen by 2.8%. And in 2019 they went back up again by 3.0%.