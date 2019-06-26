GREENSBORO, N.C. — President Trump signed an executive order to clarify health care prices before you have a procedure, big or small. But is his signature strong enough?

RELATED: Watch Out For 'Facility Fees' Next Time You Go To The Doctor



Here's what we know so far. According to health and human services secretary, Alex Azar, the order aims to give patients access to an explanation before a medical visit. This would include the cost of a procedure, the insurance negotiated price, and what the patient will pay out of pocket.

RELATED: Opioid Dispensing Decreased 24 Percent in NC Since 2017: Gov. Cooper

The problem is, it's not clear how this order will be enforced. What is clear is that the order will likely face some blowback from insurers. We'll be following it to see how it develops.

RELATED: High Deductible Healthcare Plans Can Hurt Some And Help Others