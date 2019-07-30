GREENSBORO, N.C. — You can't protect your parents from everything. But there are steps you can take to minimize the danger of your mom or dad falling. According to the CDC one in four adults 65 and older will fall. That represents 3 million visits to the emergency room and $31 billion in annual Medicare costs.

So here's how to protect them. First, look around your home and de-clutter and repair things. Take out those throw rugs. If there's a big crack on the driveway or porch, fix it. And add extra lighting in rooms or hallways.

Then, look at your medicine cabinet. Some medications can affect balance or lead to dizziness. Use extra caution when using those.

And pets can be good for your health. But a recent study found that dog walking injuries among people 65 and older increased significantly from 2004 to 2017. So keep Fido well-trained and use a good leash and collar to minimize falls.

And finally, think about strengthening their key muscles. Enhancing gluteal, leg, and core strength will all help with balance. Exercises like tai chi and yoga can help strengthen those muscles and several others. You can find a list of tai chi teachers and contact information here.



Try some other simple exercises like knee bends. Stand tall and bend your knees as if you were going to sit in a chair behind you. Sideways walking can help as well. Keep your feet parallel, step out to the side with one leg, bring the other foot in to meet it and then step out again. These are apart of a balance program called Otago, recommended by the CDC. Get more information here.

