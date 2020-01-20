Every winter runs the risk of pipes bursting. When that happens, not only can it be annoying to clean up, but the damage can be costly.

So, what can you do now to keep your pipes from bursting?

You've heard this before but keep the faucets running. It allows just a small drip to give water pressure an escape route through the pipe.

Check any exposed pipes, maybe in the garage, attic or crawl space. You'll want to install any new insulation, if pipes are missing it or if they're damaged. Insulation can be found for a good price at any home improvement store.

Also, turn off the outside water and unhook the hose. Just remember to open the water valve to allow the water to drain and pressure to escape.

If freezing pipes are common for you, consider electric heat tape for some of the most difficult pipes. This tape is relatively easy to install, requiring only a household outlet, and wraps around the water pipe. When plugged in, it provides a relatively small amount but a constant supply of heat to the pipe.