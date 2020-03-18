GREENSBORO, N.C. — Even in the middle of a global pandemic, scammers find a way to try to make money off of you.

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein warned consumers early today. “Whenever a crisis like this occurs there are bad people who will try to exploit peoples fear their desperation their uncertainty to steal money,” he said.



According to your fellow North Carolinians, those bad people are already out there. The state department of justice says about 49% of price gouging complaints were involving groceries. Inflated prices of hand sanitizer were the second most common complaint.



It’s important to understand that there is a difference between an expensive product and a product that comes under the price gouging guideline. The item must be something necessary like water, gasoline, or hand sanitizer during a pandemic. They also have to have a justification for raising their price. If it costs more to overnight that item they can raise the price some. But if it’s raised unreasonably for no reason, that’s price gouging.

So if you think the product you bought or wanted to buy falls under price gouging guidelines, make a formal complaint online.

First, collect your evidence. You can do this by taking a picture of the price or receipt. Get the name of the company, the address of the business, and what product they were selling.

Once you’ve got all of that, head to their website to fill out the form. You can access it by clicking here.

