North Carolina's primary election day is just under 2 weeks away. But early voting is already underway around the state.

Some of you may have already headed to the polls, others may be planning on it in the next few weeks.

Earlier this week, a viewer called us saying her son could only vote for one party during the elections, and it turns out, that's true.

That's because the March 3rd election is a primary election, not a general election. Meaning, you can only vote in a specific party's election.

But what if you're registered as an independent?

Good news, you can decide what party election you want to vote in. That's because North Carolina is a semi-closed party system.

All you have to do is go to a polling precinct and decide on which party you want to vote in. You can only choose one party though; no flip-flopping is allowed.

When the general elections come this November, you won't have to worry about voting for a specific party. Republicans can vote for a Democrat candidate, and Democrats can vote for a Republican candidate.