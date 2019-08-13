RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — The Randolph County Sheriff's Office says it uncovered a drug trafficking ring and arrested three people.



Back on June 27th, Ryan Montgomery Moore was arrested after the Vice and Narcotics Unit searched a hotel room and found heroin and methamphetamine.



RELATED: 'Miracle' remedy being sold online is actually bleach, FDA warns

Detectives say during their investigation, they found out that Moore was conducting a drug operation from behind bars.

After a traffic stop, deputies arrested Javonta Horton. He's charged with several heroin and meth trafficking charges. He's being held on a million dollar bond. Archie Moore faces more than a dozen similar charges and is being held on a $350,000 bond. Esther Benitez is facing a similar amount of drug charges.

RELATED: 'Cocaine' in Georgia Southern QB's traffic stop turns out to be bird poop

On top of that, Ryan Moore, Archie Moore, and Javonta Horton are all charged with an additional count of felony conspire to traffic in heroin in Randolph County.

In total, the investigation turned up almost 241 grams of meth, 18.6 grams of heroin, 2 pounds of marijuana, 24 doses of Diazepam and almost $2,000 in cash.

RELATED: FDA says Novartis withheld data problem before gene therapy drug approval