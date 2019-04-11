GREENSBORO, N.C. — What does the cookie dough in your fridge, that must-have toy that your kid wants, and your car all have in common? They could all have open recalls right now.



Even worse? They might not have them. Recalls can take years to roll out and our laws don’t even require it.



But you can still protect yourself. Consumer Reports has several recommendations. Here’s three of them:





1) Do Something!

When you hear a recall about a product you have, do something! Either follow the company’s instructions to return or repair it or just throw it out. But don’t try to give it away or sell it.

2) Stay Informed:

And check this website out. It's an online database of recalls. So when you're Christmas Shopping make sure you look up that toy on the recall site to make sure it's okay.

3) Register!

It can be easy to skip registering that fancy new gadget. But you need to. Whether it’s a coffee maker or an iPad, it comes with a registration card. Fill it out and mail it in so they can notify you.

