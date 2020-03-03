Prom season is just around the corner.



Then before you know it, it's wedding season.

And finding the perfect dress is key for both events - but it could be challenging this year.



Dress makers could be impacted by the coronavirus.

Sometimes we forget just how many of our items come from China. When it comes to special occasion dresses-reports show 90% of those gorgeous gowns get shipped here from the country.

With factories shut down to prevent the spread of the disease – it means everything that goes into making a dress is on hold.

David’s Bridal says their factories are up and running with no reports of the illness.

Even if you have already ordered your dress – some shipping is delayed until further notice.

