GREENSBORO, NC -- The fatal fire that took the lives of 5 children started in the kitchen and fire investigators say it was due to unattended cooking. The fire was accidental. There are no words to adequately describe the sadness with this.

READ: Full Story Of The Greensboro Fire

But here's what I don't want you to miss, cooking is the number one cause of home fires and home injuries.

2WTK tested out a device called the Stovetop Firestop. It prevents cooking related fires. When a stovetop fire occurs, the flame reaches the device and a fire suppressing powder is automatically released.

You get a pair of these devices for $50. We found them on the company website as well as Amazon and Home Depot.

