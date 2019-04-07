GREENSBORO, N.C. — There's just something magical about watching the fireworks with your family on independence day. But be aware the sound can be pretty damaging to your hearing.

Here's what Consumer Reports says: Consider some earplugs or protective earmuffs. Try the ones you use for mowing the lawn.

They even make special concert earplugs that reduce the volume but maintains sound quality. Experts suggest a pair with a noise reduction rating for at least 32 decibels.

It's also important to know the DIY fireworks are worse than the professional kind, especially for kids. Their ear canals are smaller, so loud noise is louder for them and can do more damage.

Some smartphone apps can even detect the sound level of fireworks. Experts suggest avoiding anything louder than 84 decibels. You can read more about one of those apps here.

