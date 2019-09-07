GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's vacation season. You've got your bags packed, and your flight and hotel booked. But how do you make sure criminals don't break in while you're gone? The experts at consumer reports have a few ideas.

Obviously, the first step is locking everything. Sounds like a no brainer, but research from UNC found 30 percent of burglars get in through unlocked windows or doors.

RELATED: Greensboro Sees Spike in Car, Home Break-ins: Police

Next, make it look like you're home. Leave a few things in your yard to make it look like the dog's been out or you're actually there. Motion-activated lights also help. They tend to scare away criminals.

Also, consider investing in a good door lock. Consumer Reports tested several for their ability to resist being kicked in, drilled or picked.

RELATED: Tips Flood Hotline After Break-in Suspects Caught on Pastor's Home Surveillance: King Police

One of their recommended locks is the Kwikset 980. It got excellent scores in all areas of testing and it's just 30 dollars! If you're interested in getting it, click this link.

Another thing that can help is video doorbells. They've helped law enforcement arrest several break-in suspects. We've got a list of some of Consumer Reports recommended ones. Check the link below.





RELATED: Consumer Reports' Highest Rated Video Doorbells