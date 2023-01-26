There were more data breach victims than people in the U.S. last year, here's how to protect your data

A cybersecurity expert shares basic things you can do to protect your information online.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Data breaches reached a near-record high in 2022, only 60 events short of 2021's record according to the Identity Theft Resource Center (ITRC). The organization said more than 422 million instances of compromised data were found last year, which is 1.2x the United States population of 333 million.

The ITRC named the top 10 pieces of information most likely to be targeted in data breaches:

Name

Full Social Security number

Date of birth

Current home address

Driver's license/state ID number

Medical history/condition/treatment/diagnosis

Bank account number

Medical insurance account number

Undisclosed records

Medical provider account/record number

So how do you protect your information online? WFMY News 2 went to Ron Pierce, a cybersecurity expert and president of Trinity Solutions, Inc. This is what he recommended.

Create strong passwords

Use a phrase that you can remember for your password Ex. “Ilovemywife"

Add a number and symbol at the end of the phrase If you use the same symbol that’s on the number on the keyboard, like '1' and '!', it’s easier to remember



Shop smart online

Use a credit card, not your debit card

If you don’t have a credit card, ask your bank for a card you can use for shopping online

Don't fall for pop-up scams

A 1-800 number pops up on your screen, often with a loud beep This is a scam! They are trying to scare you into calling the number, don't do it!

Hold the power button on your computer for 10 seconds until it shuts down, then hit the power button to start the computer back up

Your computer didn’t get infected, and you will be fine

Trust your gut

If you get an email with an invoice from a company, but you're not sure you signed up for their service, trust your gut!

The scammers hope you'll click an infected attachment, or call and pay for something you didn't buy in the first place

Advice for business owners