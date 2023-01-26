There were more data breach victims than people in the U.S. last year, here's how to protect your data

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Data breaches reached a near-record high in 2022, only 60 events short of 2021's record according to the Identity Theft Resource Center (ITRC). The organization said more than 422 million instances of compromised data were found last year, which is 1.2x the United States population of 333 million.
The ITRC named the top 10 pieces of information most likely to be targeted in data breaches:
- Name
- Full Social Security number
- Date of birth
- Current home address
- Driver's license/state ID number
- Medical history/condition/treatment/diagnosis
- Bank account number
- Medical insurance account number
- Undisclosed records
- Medical provider account/record number
So how do you protect your information online? WFMY News 2 went to Ron Pierce, a cybersecurity expert and president of Trinity Solutions, Inc. This is what he recommended.
Create strong passwords
- Use a phrase that you can remember for your password
- Ex. “Ilovemywife"
- Add a number and symbol at the end of the phrase
- If you use the same symbol that’s on the number on the keyboard, like '1' and '!', it’s easier to remember
Shop smart online
- Use a credit card, not your debit card
- If you don’t have a credit card, ask your bank for a card you can use for shopping online
Don't fall for pop-up scams
- A 1-800 number pops up on your screen, often with a loud beep
- This is a scam!
- They are trying to scare you into calling the number, don't do it!
- Hold the power button on your computer for 10 seconds until it shuts down, then hit the power button to start the computer back up
- Your computer didn’t get infected, and you will be fine
Trust your gut
- If you get an email with an invoice from a company, but you're not sure you signed up for their service, trust your gut!
- The scammers hope you'll click an infected attachment, or call and pay for something you didn't buy in the first place
Advice for business owners
- Bring in a third-party company to do a security evaluation at least once a year
- Look for a company that will do the basic security assessment for free
- See if they offer lunch and learn training to help your employees know the best way to keep them safe
- Most cybersecurity insurance policies require this training