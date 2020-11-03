Those Publisher's clearing house letters are real.

In fact, people in our area have actually won.

But more people have been ripped off by criminals pretending to be the real clearinghouse.

Rosalind Guthrie got a call a couple weeks ago from someone claiming to work for Publisher’s Clearing House.

Guthrie began taking notes and keeping the caller on the line.

The notes say the caller gave her a badge number and told her to go to the nearest Walmart or Walgreens to prove her identity through Money Gram.

Guthrie says the man kept trying to convince her it wasn’t a scam and even said he used to be a minister.

One good tip is to be careful who you talk to and If you feel it’s a scam, hang up.

