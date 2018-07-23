When you hear that someone got arrested on vacation, what do you think they probably did? You’re probably imagining someone getting really drunk, starting a fight, or maybe even doing some drugs. But a Texas woman didn’t get arrested for any of that. She got arrested for picking up shells on a beach.

Dianna Fiscal-Gonzalez and her family say they didn’t realize taking queen conchs was against state law. Despite that, after a lengthy legal battle, she’ll still have to spend 15 days in a Florida prison for picking the conchs.

But Florida isn’t the only state with laws like this. We spoke to a public information officer for North Carolina State Parks. Visitors aren’t supposed to take anything from any state park. That may sound extreme, but there’s a reason. According to officials, the parks are often meant to be nature preserves or used for research. Removing something as simple as a rock or a leaf could be removing an animal’s potential habitat. And that could affect the natural food chain. There are also sometimes rare species of plants and animals living in these parks and the state wants to preserve them.

