What do you want to tell the state about Piedmont Natural Gas asking to raise rates?

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It came to you in the mail, but chances are, you probably took the Piedmont Natural Gas mailer out, looked at all the small writing, figured it wasn't a bill, and chucked it.
Here's what you missed: PNG wants to increase rates. You have two hearings to put in your 2-cents about it.
Piedmont Natural Gas is requesting to increase rates and charges to produce revenues of approximately $109 million, which is an increase of 10.4% over current revenues.
What does that mean to you? PNG estimates the rate change in an average winter bill and a summer bill. It would be about $13.58 more on the average winter bill, the average summer bill would go up a little over $4.00.
The NC Utility Commission will hold two virtual hearings on this rate increase so you can put your 2-cents in.
RATE INCREASE HEARINGS. July 14, 1:30 PM to 4:30 PM and 6:30 PM to 10:30 PM. You need to register to make a comment by July 8 at 5 PM.
Register to comment: 919-733-6110 or by email PublicHearings@psncuc.nc.gov
When could rates go up if some sort of increase is approved? November.
When was the last time there was an increase? 2019.
PNG available assistance:
- Piedmont encourages customers to take advantage of the company’s payment programs to help manage natural gas bills.
- Piedmont offers payment arrangements to allow customers to pay off their outstanding balance over time.
- Customers can set up payment arrangements by logging into their account at piedmontng.com at any time or by calling 800.752.7504 Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Piedmont urges eligible customers to take advantage of available financial support through the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ Crisis Intervention Program and Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) funds available through statewide community action agencies.