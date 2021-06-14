What do you want to tell the state about Piedmont Natural Gas asking to raise rates?

Piedmont Natural Gas is asking the NC Utilities Commission to allow a 10.4% increase.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It came to you in the mail, but chances are, you probably took the Piedmont Natural Gas mailer out, looked at all the small writing, figured it wasn't a bill, and chucked it.

Here's what you missed: PNG wants to increase rates. You have two hearings to put in your 2-cents about it.

Piedmont Natural Gas is requesting to increase rates and charges to produce revenues of approximately $109 million, which is an increase of 10.4% over current revenues.

What does that mean to you? PNG estimates the rate change in an average winter bill and a summer bill. It would be about $13.58 more on the average winter bill, the average summer bill would go up a little over $4.00.



The NC Utility Commission will hold two virtual hearings on this rate increase so you can put your 2-cents in.

RATE INCREASE HEARINGS. July 14, 1:30 PM to 4:30 PM and 6:30 PM to 10:30 PM. You need to register to make a comment by July 8 at 5 PM.

Register to comment: 919-733-6110 or by email PublicHearings@psncuc.nc.gov



When could rates go up if some sort of increase is approved? November.



When was the last time there was an increase? 2019.

PNG available assistance: