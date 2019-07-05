GREENSBORO, N.C. — The lieutenant governor, other politicians and several pro-life groups will encourage state house members to override Governor Cooper's veto of the born alive abortion bill.



You might remember when state lawmakers passed the bill that would require doctors to provide medical care to a baby that survived an abortion. The governor said the bill was unnecessary and vetoed it. The state Senate voted to overturn his veto - but it requires a similar vote by the house.

We checked with the state legislative library. Lawmakers have overturned 39 vetos since 1997. If the house votes to overturn this one, it would be the 24th of Governor cooper's term.





