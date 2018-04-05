ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Alex Andujar and his family have no problem going out to eat, to the movies and trying out new spots here and there.

But before he does, he grabs his iPhone and hops on Yelp or Google to check the reviews. It's what people have to say that determines whether or not those businesses will get his family’s business.

"Using something like Yelp and Google Review is helpful,” Andujar said.

It's something millions of people agree with, but have you ever stopped to think whether or not that person writing that review had ever dealt with that company in the first place?

We found hundreds of reviews for companies right here in the Tampa Bay area and flagged ones whose photos were that of famous celebrities, models and even a verified mug shot.

So, why take the time to write a fake review?

That’s where we bring in Jason Brown, the creator of Reviewfraud.org to help us review the reviews.

"Consumers have to turn themselves into an investigative journalist," Brown said. "Harvard says you’re going to lure customers with an increase of 1-star rating.

"People want to put their best foot forward."

And that’s what has some companies breaking federal law and trading or even buying positive reviews. We found ads on sites like Craigslist, Fiverr and even Facebook groups.

"I say fake reviews are in the billions," Brown said.

Yelp suggests about only 25 percent of the reviews on their site are fake. In a statement, the company says:

We use a multi-faceted approach to protecting the quality of content on Yelp:

1. Our community of users contributes quality content and we encourage consumers and businesses to flag content that might violate our Terms of Service.

2. Our User Support team reviews content for violations of our Terms of Service and determines if they will remove it from the site. This includes hate speech and reviews that are not from a firsthand experience.

3. Yelp’s recommendation software works constantly to evaluate many data points about every review and determine if it will be recommended on the business page, or moved to a separate “not recommended” page where a consumer can still read it, but it won’t be factored into the business’s star rating. We currently recommend about 75% of reviews contributed to Yelp. The not recommended reviews include reviews that may be fake, biased, solicited, or unhelpful rants and raves.

4. Yelp’s Consumer Alert program lets people know when we’ve detected extreme efforts to mislead people through solicitation or attempts to purchase fake reviews. We publish a notice on the business’s page with a link to evidence.

5. As a last resort, we may take legal action against businesses or reputation management companies that are using illicit tactics in an attempt to manipulate Yelp ratings, like our suit against RevLeap.

Fake reviews do exist online. That’s why Yelp has worked hard since the beginning to take an aggressive stance to protect the quality of content on our site. As efforts to game the system evolve, we’ll continue to implement new protections.

When we reached out to Google to ask about its review process, they never responded back.

"There aren't statistics because of the sheer magnitude of it," Brown said. "They admit 20 percent of reviews are fake. I am not sure where they get that number from.

"Are they just taking it from the reviews they filtered out?”

How to spot the fakes -- and not waste your money

So how do you decide which ones are real and which ones are fake?

1. Do a reverse image search on the profile commenting -- see if their picture pops up somewhere else. In Google Chrome, right click on the image and select "Search Google for this image."

2. Check whether they commented about seven different businesses in seven different states all for the same thing -- like what we found.

3. You can also check the verbiage to what’s written.

“Like if they say, ‘Oh the ambiance and this was the greatest and I’ll always come back,'" Brown said. "That’s not how people talk.”

And you can also take advice from Andujar -- talk to your friends!

"I use word of mouth ... people who've lived in the neighborhood before, I'll ask them what a good restaurant is," Andujar said.

Another option: the Better Business Bureau’s website. A spokesman for the organization says that they vet all comments and reviews that are placed on their site.

