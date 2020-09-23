Try these quick fixes for your home this fall

You've spent the last 6 months spending a lot of time indoors. Try these steps to fix those common problems around your home.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — With summer winding down, some of us are heading back to school and work. But what happens if you didn’t get to all the DIY projects on your list? The experts at Consumer Reports compiled a list of home fixes you can do in under 2 hours, whether you’re still working from home or have a free weekend.

Check the water hoses on the back of your washing machine. They should be replaced every five years. And if they look brittle, swap them out with a braided stainless steel version.

Once a year, deep-clean your dryer by cleaning out the air duct and port in the back with a vacuum and a brush made for dryer ducts. In addition, cleaning the lint out of your dryer can help the appliance run more efficiently and dry your clothes better. Plus, cleaning the ductwork can help prevent a dryer fire.

Deal with your doors by checking for loose hinges and tightening screws. If the screws are just spinning in their holes, remove them and try this contractor tip: Coat two or three toothpicks with wood glue, then push them into the screw hole. You can break off the ends that stick out. Allow the toothpicks to dry, then fasten your screws again.

In the bathroom, you can spruce up your shower. A clogged showerhead is most likely the result of hard water mineral buildup. To unclog it, remove the showerhead and let it sit on a bowl of distilled vinegar for an hour. Then wipe it clean with a sponge.

For grimy grout and caulk, try using a bleach pen. Rub it in with the tip, then rinse or wipe clean.

If you find that bleach doesn’t get out all the stubborn stains, it may be time to recaulk or even regrout between the tiles. Caulking is an easy job you can do in about an hour or two. But re-grouting between tiles is usually a job that’s best left to the pros.